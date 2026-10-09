Official exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat on October 9

BAKU. Azerbaijan. October 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies for October 9.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9093 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0346 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9998 manat.