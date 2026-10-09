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Official exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat on October 9

Azerbaijan News 9 October 2026 09:14 (UTC +04:00)
Official exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat on October 9
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU. Azerbaijan. October 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies for October 9.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9093 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0346 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9998 manat.

Code

Rate

USD

1.7000

EUR

1.9093

AUD

1.1865

BYN

0.5638

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1268

CZK

0.0783

CNY

0.2538

DKK

0.2554

GEL

0.6543

HKD

0.2166

INR

0.0176

GBP

2.2516

SEK

0.1708

CHF

2.0475

ILS

0.5567

CAD

1.1962

KWD

5.4679

KZT

0.3774

QAR

0.4664

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5226

MDL

0.0951

NOK

0.178

UZS

0.0144

PKR

0.6116

PLN

0.4361

RON

0.3572

RUB

1.9998

RSD

0.0163

SGD

1.3289

SAR

0.4528

XDR

2.2981

TRY

0.0345

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0378

JPY

1.0754

NZD

0.9557

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