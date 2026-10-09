Uzbekistan’s gas imports from Russia, Turkmenistan hit $1.21B in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan increased its natural gas imports from Russia and Turkmenistan by 15.2% year on year to $1.21 billion in the period from January through August 2026, while the country’s gas production continued to decline.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee.

According to the Statistics Committee, the value of natural gas imports rose by $150 million compared with $1.06 billion recorded in 2025.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s natural gas exports fell sharply. The country exported gas worth $320 million in January-August 2026, down $170 million, or 34.8%, from the same period a year earlier.

The contrasting trends in imports and exports come as domestic natural gas production continues to decline. Uzbekistan produced 24.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the first eight months of 2026, a decrease of 4.7 billion cubic meters, or 16.3%, from the same period in 2025.

The figures point to a widening gap between domestic gas production and demand, increasing the role of imported supplies in Uzbekistan’s energy market.

Russia has become an important source of additional gas supplies for Uzbekistan. Russian energy giant Gazprom supplied 6.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Uzbekistan in 2025.

Uzbekistan has been seeking to diversify its gas supply sources and strengthen regional energy cooperation as declining domestic production creates additional demand for imported natural gas.

According to Trend's calculation, the value of Uzbekistan’s natural gas imports from Russia and Turkmenistan increased by about $160 million year on year, rising from an estimated $1.05 billion from January through August 2025 to $1.21 billion in the same period of 2026. Meanwhile, gas exports declined by approximately $172 million, from an estimated $494 million to $322.3 million. As a result, Uzbekistan’s natural gas trade deficit widened from about $556 million to $887.7 million, an increase of approximately $332 million, or 60%. At the same time, domestic natural gas production fell by about 4.7 billion cubic meters, from an estimated 28.9 bcm to 24.2 bcm.