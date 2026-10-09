CIS trade-economic ties steadily develop - President of Turkmenistan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Trade and economic ties within the CIS are steadily developing, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held on October 9 in Awaza, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the event.

Berdimuhamedov noted that, particularly in recent years, there has been positive momentum in aggregate trade turnover and an expansion of the substantive agenda for political and diplomatic cooperation; furthermore, the CIS format has proven to be a convenient and suitable platform for diplomatic discussions on pressing international issues.

"I’m confident that the upcoming discussions and exchange of views will serve as important guideposts for our future work. The primary goal, which remains constant, is the well-being and prosperity of our peoples, the preservation and enhancement of all the positive and valuable elements that unite us, the realization of the CIS's potential in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, the elevation of the Commonwealth's standing and effectiveness on the international stage; and the strengthening of its partnerships with other integration structures, above all the UN," he said.