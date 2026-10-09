Iran reports 204% increase in exports via customs of North Khorasan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The exports of goods through the customs office of Iran’s northeastern North Khorasan Province increased by 204% in value and 212% in weight during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2026), compared with the same period of the previous year (March 21 through September 22, 2025).

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, this was stated by Seyed Ebrahim Hosseini, Director General of the North Khorasan Province Customs Office.

"During the six months, 133,000 tons of goods worth $56 million were exported through the North Khorasan Province customs office," he said.

Hosseini noted that during the same period last year, 42,700 tons of goods worth $18.4 million were exported through the North Khorasan Province customs office.

The customs official said that during the six months, 10,600 tons of goods worth $15.3 million were imported through the province’s customs office. Compared with the same period last year, imports decreased by 6% in value and 13% in weight.

Furthermore, Hosseini said the increase in exports through the province’s customs office, both in value and volume, indicates growing export activity in the province.

According to Trend’s analysis based on data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, more than 1 million tons of goods worth $316 million were exported from North Khorasan Province during the previous Iranian year (March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026). Compared with the preceding year (March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025), exports increased by 41% in value and 41.4% in weight.

During the previous Iranian year, the province mainly exported petrochemical products worth $147 million and weighing 446,000 tons, as well as mining products worth $91 million and weighing 440,000 tons.