President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have jointly nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is reflected in the post published on head of state's X social media account.

“President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Washington Peace Summit he hosted on August 8, 2025.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the peace process, Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize at my initiative.

We sincerely hope that President Trump’s historic efforts to secure lasting peace in our region will receive due recognition in this year’s Nobel Peace Prize decision,” the post reads.