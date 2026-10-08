Number of mine victims in Azerbaijan reaches 443 - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The number of people killed or injured by landmines in Azerbaijan since the end of the 2020 war has reached 443 following an explosion in the Jabrayil district that severely maimed a father and his son, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry reported the incident in a post on its X page.

"This horrific incident once again demonstrates the deadly and indiscriminate threat posed by landmines, which continue to claim innocent lives and inflict devastating injuries. Azerbaijan strongly condemns the continued danger posed by landmines and calls for greater international attention for mine action in Azerbaijan," the post says.