Kazakhstan to expand Russia border checkpoint capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kazakhstan is reconstructing the Syrym checkpoint on its border with Russia to increase its capacity and improve the efficiency of border crossings.

This was reflected in a press release issued today by the joint-stock company KazAvtoZhol.

“Reconstruction work is being carried out in two shifts at the Syrym checkpoint, located on the border between the West Kazakhstan Region and the Russian Federation,” the publication says.

The project aims to modernize the checkpoint's infrastructure, increase its throughput capacity, and create more comfortable conditions for citizens and vehicles.

The company added that works are proceeding according to the approved schedule. The project is expected to improve the checkpoint's infrastructure and make border crossings more efficient.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Russia are pursuing a broader modernization of their shared border infrastructure to increase freight capacity and streamline cross-border transport. Kazakhstan plans to modernize 30 road checkpoints along its border with Russia, with construction at three facilities, including the Syrym-Mashtakovo crossing, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Work at the remaining checkpoints is expected to be completed in 2027.

The two countries are also advancing digital transport procedures, including electronic permits, data exchange between inspection systems and electronic queue management. Kazakhstan's CarGoRuqsat electronic queue system has been introduced at 24 checkpoints on the Russian border. In May 2026, the countries also signed a joint action plan on transport digitalization and reported progress in developing automated freight transport and the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Russia, meanwhile, plans to modernize 10 priority road checkpoints on its border with Kazakhstan by 2030, aiming to increase their combined capacity to 3.5 million trucks annually.