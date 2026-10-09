Azerbaijan’s agricultural exports could exceed $10B – Turkic States union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan's export potential for agricultural products can exceed $10 billion once existing infrastructure capabilities are fully developed, Chairman of the Agricultural Union of Turkic States Doğan Başaran said during the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan holds a significant position regarding the organization and coordination of agricultural product trade among Turkic states.

"Azerbaijan is one of the key countries in the trade of the Turkic states' agricultural potential. It plays a crucial role in the integration, intersection, and coordination of this trade," he pointed out.

According to Başaran, the agricultural potential of the Turkic states is rooted in farming and production traditions that have developed over centuries. Reports from the Organization of Turkic States indicate that within this region, home to a total population of 180 million, more than 50 million people live in rural areas, and over 8 million are engaged in farming.

He emphasized that one of the primary tasks facing the Turkic states is ensuring food independence and security, as well as developing joint production models.

"We mustn't become dependent suppliers to global powers. By pooling the collective production capacity of Turkic states, including value-added production capabilities for pomegranates, hazelnuts, and other products, we must transform into nations that play a pivotal role in global food security," he said.

The union chairman noted that Türkiye, with its accumulated experience and technological expertise in agriculture and an annual export volume exceeding $35 billion, offers significant opportunities for cooperation with countries such as Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

According to him, representatives from more than 20 Turkish companies participating in the forum intend to explore opportunities for collaboration and joint investment in Azerbaijan.

Başaran also highlighted the importance of infrastructure projects in boosting Azerbaijan's agricultural export potential. He noted that while the country's agricultural exports currently stand at $1.2 billion, this figure could be significantly increased once infrastructure capabilities are fully developed.

"Although Azerbaijan's agricultural exports currently stand at $1.2 billion, our calculations indicate that the country possesses an export potential exceeding $10 billion once the infrastructure is fully developed," he emphasized.

He also shared his expectation that Türkiye's agricultural exports will surpass $50 billion in the near future.

In Başaran's view, achieving these targets requires the efficient use of cooperation opportunities and financial resources.

The union chairman also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities for expanding agricultural trade among Turkic states. According to him, the Zangezur Corridor, projects implemented in Eastern Zangezur, and the development of the region's transport infrastructure could create additional opportunities for bringing products to international markets.

"Turkic states are situated along road and rail routes stretching from China to London. Against the backdrop of global crises, issues at the straits, and challenges affecting food prices, these transport corridors hold immense potential," he said.

Başaran added that increasing agricultural exports serves not only to expand trade turnover but also to improve national prosperity and foster the development of farmers. In this regard, equipping farmers with modern technologies, engaging youth in agriculture, and developing agricultural innovation centers are of particular importance.

Emphasizing the importance of pooling the agricultural strengths of Turkic states, he highlighted Kazakhstan’s grain, Uzbekistan’s cotton, Azerbaijan’s pomegranates, and Turkey’s agricultural expertise as key areas for joint production and investment opportunities.

"We believe in the principle of 'producing together.' We are confident that combining the capabilities of Turkic states will pave the way for achieving greater results in agriculture," he noted. Başaran said that plans are in place to further expand cooperation within the framework of the Caspian Agribusiness event scheduled for next year and to continue discussions on joint investment opportunities with the participation of international agricultural experts.