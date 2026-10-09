Azerbaijan’s investment rises 10.9% to $8.64B in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Investment in Azerbaijan’s economy totaled $8.64 billion in January–September 2026.

According to a report on the country’s macroeconomic and social development in January–September 2026, published by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the figure increased by 10.9% compared with the same period in 2025.

Investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 3.1% to $5.77 billion.

The committee also reported that Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled $60.03 billion in January–September 2026, up 1.5% year-on-year.

As of October 1, 2026, the country’s external public debt stood at $4.509 billion. Strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $89.381 billion as of the same date, marking a 9.7% increase compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Central Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a July 31 press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor that the bank had revised its economic growth forecasts amid increased lending activity.

“We forecast economic growth of 0.5% in 2026, with non-oil and gas GDP growth at 2.4%. In 2027, we expect economic growth of 2.6% and non-oil and gas GDP growth of 3.9%,” Kazimov said.