Uzbekistan, Air Arabia discuss direct flights to new tourist destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and Air Arabia discussed launching new direct flights to the country’s major tourist destinations and increasing flight frequencies from Tashkent to the United Arab Emirates to attract more international visitors.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee,

The discussions focused on expanding air connectivity, promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism offerings in foreign markets and using Air Arabia’s international network to attract travelers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

Air Arabia currently serves Tashkent and Namangan in Uzbekistan. The airline operates 13 flights per week from Tashkent to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the sides considered proposals to launch direct flights to Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva and other tourist destinations, as well as increase the frequency of services on the Tashkent–Sharjah and Tashkent–Abu Dhabi routes.

In addition, the parties discussed promoting Uzbekistan through Air Arabia’s digital platforms, developing special tourism packages and conducting joint marketing campaigns. Plans include organizing familiarization trips for bloggers, social media influencers, tour operators and media representatives.

Air Arabia representatives expressed readiness to support these trips, including covering airfare costs for participating influencers and bloggers, according to the committee.

Moreover, the sides agreed to explore placing promotional materials about Uzbekistan’s tourist destinations aboard Air Arabia aircraft and distributing information to passengers in Europe and other target markets.

Another area of cooperation is the proposed “Umrah Plus” tourism product, which combines pilgrimage travel with additional tourism opportunities in Uzbekistan. Air Arabia expressed readiness to support the initiative.

“Over the past 10 years, Uzbekistan has undergone significant changes in tourism, including the development of modern high-class hotels, an expanded accommodation network and improved tourist infrastructure,” Air Arabia representatives said, according to the committee.

The parties also discussed participating in the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, Tourism on the Silk Road, scheduled for November. Air Arabia representatives were invited to attend the fair and participate in an investment forum and a conference on meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The agreements are intended to expand Uzbekistan’s air connectivity, attract visitors from additional international markets and strengthen the country’s visibility as a tourism destination.