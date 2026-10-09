Azerbaijan’s average annual inflation reaches 5.7% in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Consumer prices in Azerbaijan increased by 5.7% in January–September 2026 compared with the same period last year.

This is stated in a report on the country’s macroeconomic and social development in January–September 2026, published by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the Finance Ministry’s document, Explanatory note to the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2027, annual inflation in Azerbaijan is projected at 5.3% in 2027.

“Taking into account actual inflation in the current year to date, the expected decline in global commodity prices, including food prices, and its impact on import prices, as well as the dynamics of the nominal effective exchange rate index and the assumption of exchange rate stability, the Ministry of Economy forecasts that, under the baseline scenario, average annual inflation, projected at 5.7% for the current year, will gradually decline to 4.3% by 2030,” the document states.

The Ministry of Economy’s macroeconomic forecasts also assume that the manat-to-US-dollar exchange rate will remain stable at the current year’s level throughout 2027–2030.

“According to the forecasts, personal income is expected to rise to 137.1 billion manats ($78.9 billion), while household expenditure is projected to reach 134.1 billion manats by 2030. Investment in fixed assets is forecast to increase by 2.4% in 2027, with average annual growth of 2.2% expected over the medium term,” the ministry said.