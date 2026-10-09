Uzbekistan, five space organizations discuss tech cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan’s space agency, Uzcosmos, held talks with five international space and technology organizations on cooperation in space technology, joint research and workforce development on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2026) in Antalya on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzcosmos.

The Uzbek delegation met with representatives of Vast, Aselsan, Nebex, Azerbaijan’s space agency Azercosmos and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The discussions focused on the development and transfer of space technologies, joint scientific research and educational projects, specialist training, and the exchange of expertise.

Particular attention was paid to developing joint programs for young professionals and students, expanding practical training opportunities and launching collaborative technology initiatives.

The meetings also explored opportunities to strengthen professional skills and build the human resources needed to support Uzbekistan’s growing space sector.

Through these discussions, Uzcosmos aims to expand its international cooperation network, gain access to advanced technologies and expertise, and develop specialized skills among the country’s space professionals.

The talks formed part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships and support the development of its domestic space industry.

Uzbekistan has been expanding its space capabilities, focusing on satellite technology, Earth observation and the use of satellite data in agriculture, water management and environmental monitoring. In February 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed plans to launch an artificial satellite and prepare the country’s first cosmonaut, as the government seeks to strengthen domestic expertise and expand the practical application of space technologies.