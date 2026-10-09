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Permanent mechanism needed for cooperation and monitoring of implementation of decisions on Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 9 October 2026 14:24 (UTC +04:00)
Permanent mechanism needed for cooperation and monitoring of implementation of decisions on Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
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TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Back in 2022, at the Sixth Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, amid the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, I proposed the creation of special expert groups to identify the causes of the decline in the sea level and determine measures to prevent a further drop. The years that have passed have confirmed the relevance of this initiative, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“We need to move from general discussion of the problem to establishing a permanent mechanism of cooperation and monitoring the implementation of the decisions adopted,” the head of state said, emphasizing the need, first and foremost, to identify the full range of factors contributing to the decline in the Caspian Sea’s level and obtain an objective scientific assessment of how the situation may develop further.

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