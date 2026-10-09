It is important to preserve the Caspian as a zone of peace, stability, and constructive partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Today, the economic and strategic importance of the Caspian is growing even further. Key transport and energy routes pass through the Caspian, and major international projects are being implemented, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“Under these conditions, it is fundamentally important to preserve the Caspian as a zone of peace, stability, and constructive partnership. This serves the interests of all littoral states and creates the necessary conditions for the further development of our cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.