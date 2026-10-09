Mirziyoyev calls for stronger CIS energy security, cybercrime cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed establishing a joint Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) contact center to combat cross-border cybercrime and develop a regional framework for resource-efficient and circular economic practices during a summit in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Speaking at the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting in the Avaza national tourist zone, Mirziyoyev highlighted growing cybercrime risks, energy security challenges and the need for stronger regional cooperation on climate and environmental issues.

“Fraud involving information technologies is already causing serious damage to citizens and businesses, creating risks for the stable operation of our countries’ financial systems,” he said.

Mirziyoyev proposed tasking the CIS Council of Interior Ministers with developing a comprehensive set of measures to establish a joint contact center capable of responding promptly to cross-border cybercrime and fraud schemes.

On energy security, the Uzbek president called for a long-term forecast covering the coming decades to help CIS countries anticipate seasonal energy surpluses and shortages, identify infrastructure needs and improve coordination among hydropower, thermal generation and renewable energy sources.

In addition, he stressed the need for coordinated action on climate change, advocating the accelerated adoption of low-carbon technologies and the development of closed-loop production systems.

To advance these efforts, Mirziyoyev proposed preparing a CIS Concept for Cooperation in Resource-Efficient and Circular Economy.

The president also highlighted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in strengthening trust among member states. He proposed organizing a forum on cultural policy and creative industries, noting the growing economic significance of sectors shaped by new technologies.

Mirziyoyev further called for expanding the activities of the Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation.

At the conclusion of his address, he thanked Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for hosting the summit and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to assume the CIS chairmanship next year.