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Kyrgyzstan reaffirms commitment to CIS cooperation

Kyrgyzstan News 9 October 2026 14:16 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan reaffirms commitment to CIS cooperation
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to developing cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held in Turkmenistan on October 9.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, speaking at the meeting in a restricted format, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial ties and good-neighborly relations among CIS member states.

"At the restricted-format meeting, the Head of State emphasized Kyrgyzstan's unwavering commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and strengthening mutually beneficial ties and good-neighborly relations among the Commonwealth states," the statement reads.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as collaboration in energy, the agro-industrial sector, transport, logistics, the digital economy and innovation.

Sadyr Japarov concluded by reaffirming Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to continue contributing to strengthening the Commonwealth.

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