Turkish company ready to expand modern irrigation technology in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Türkiye's Sezer Tarım ve Sağım Teknolojileri company is interested in collaborating on the implementation of modern irrigation technologies, increasing agricultural productivity, and ensuring the sustainability of production in Azerbaijan, the company’s head, Kağan Hişim, said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the application of modern technologies is crucial for increasing production efficiency in both livestock farming and irrigation systems.

Hişim emphasized that the global pandemic and wars have demonstrated that food security is not limited to merely building up reserves; establishing sustainable production capabilities is also essential.

"Food security doesn’t simply mean having stocks of barley and wheat in our warehouses. These reserves can be depleted during a war or a pandemic. We can ensure food security through sustainable production. To achieve this, we must possess state-of-the-art production facilities and technologies for both livestock farming and irrigation," he explained.

The company head highlighted the importance of studying the experience of leading nations to boost agricultural productivity. Citing the Netherlands as an example, he pointed out that despite its limited land area, the country achieves high yields, meets domestic demand, and exports agricultural products to global markets.

According to Hişim, countries with agricultural traditions, such as Azerbaijan and Turkey, can further develop their production capabilities in this sector by expanding the application of modern technologies.

He also briefed on the areas of activity of the company he leads. He noted that Sezer Tarım, established in 1978, specializes in livestock farming and milking systems. For the past 20 years, the company has been active in the field of drum-type irrigation machines, and in the last two years, it has begun manufacturing pivot irrigation systems.

Hişim pointed out that the company does not intend to limit its cooperation with Azerbaijan to mere equipment sales. According to him, alongside the application of modern technologies, the training of specialists, the transfer of technical knowledge, and the continuous supply of spare parts are essential for ensuring uninterrupted agricultural production.

"We don’t want to be a partner that simply sells products to Azerbaijan and leaves. We aim to contribute to the continuity of production by conducting training sessions and organizing a steady supply of spare parts here. As Sezer Tarım, we are ready to take on this mission," he said.

The head of the company also focused on the price difference that arises as agricultural products move from the producer to the final consumer. He noted that intermediaries operating between producers and consumers can cause a significant increase in the final retail price of the products.

"Sometimes a producer creates a product for 1 manat ($0.59), yet the consumer purchases it for 3 manat ($1.76). Consequently, neither the producer nor the consumer is satisfied. If Azerbaijan learns from this experience and implements a model that mitigates the price hikes caused by intermediaries, it could make more rapid progress in the agricultural sector," Hişim stressed.