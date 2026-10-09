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Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)

Economy News 9 October 2026 21:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Photo: RİNN
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, met with Hideo Fuseda, Japan’s Vice-Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The meeting discussed ways to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in digital development and information and communication technologies (ICT), exchange expertise in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovation, and implement joint projects.

The sides also exchanged views on finalizing the Action Plan on cooperation in ICT and postal services, participation in the Hiroshima AI Process, and the application of ICT in disaster prevention.

Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ways to expand cooperation in digital development (PHOTO)

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