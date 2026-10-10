Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 10.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to October 8.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,784,064 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,996,840 rials. On October 8, the euro was priced at 1,990,046 rials.

Currency Rial on October 10 Rial on October 8 1 US dollar USD 1,784,064 1,778,728 1 British pound GBP 2,359,896 2,350,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,147,419 2,133,372 1 Swedish króna SEK 178,331 177,599 1 Norwegian krone NOK 186,481 185,689 1 Danish krone DKK 267,157 266,239 1 Indian rupee INR 18,432 18,385 1 UAE Dirham AED 485,790 484,337 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,737,700 5,730,598 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 644,325 642,314 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,126,716 1,124,989 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 227,333 226,641 1 Omani rial OMR 4,638,466 4,623,457 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,250,137 1,247,787 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,00,868 995,620 1 South African rand ZAR 107,889 106,913 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,157 36,155 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,013 20,808 1 Qatari riyal QAR 490,127 488,662 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 117,719 135,725 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,621 14,580 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,245,101 1,238,305 1 Saudi riyal SAR 475,750 474,327 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,744,851 4,730,660 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,392,430 1,389,781 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,447,392 1,444,069 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,924 53,760 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 850 847 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,151,430 1,148,526 1 Libyan dinar LYD 277,495 276,882 1 Chinese yuan CNY 266,394 265,297 100 Thai baht THB 5,316,471 5,284,140 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 436,662 435,211 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,329,198 1,328,071 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,516,310 2,508,784 1 euro EUR 1,996,840 1,990,046 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 393,60 397,229 1 Georgian lari GEL 688,114 686,018 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 99,607 99,416 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,536 27,589 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 586,497 580,411 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,049,449 1,046,311 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,840,923 2,835,519 1 Tajik somoni TJS 193,853 192,666 1 Turkmen manat TMT 510,080 508,220 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,041 2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,996,840 rials and $1 costs 1,784,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,68-2,71 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.