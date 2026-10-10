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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 10

Iran News 10 October 2026 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 10
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 10.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to October 8.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,784,064 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,996,840 rials. On October 8, the euro was priced at 1,990,046 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 10

Rial on October 8

1 US dollar

USD

1,784,064

1,778,728

1 British pound

GBP

2,359,896

2,350,300

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,147,419

2,133,372

1 Swedish króna

SEK

178,331

177,599

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

186,481

185,689

1 Danish krone

DKK

267,157

266,239

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,432

18,385

1 UAE Dirham

AED

485,790

484,337

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,737,700

5,730,598

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

644,325

642,314

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,126,716

1,124,989

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

227,333

226,641

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,638,466

4,623,457

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,250,137

1,247,787

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,00,868

995,620

1 South African rand

ZAR

107,889

106,913

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,157

36,155

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,013

20,808

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

490,127

488,662

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

117,719

135,725

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,621

14,580

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,245,101

1,238,305

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

475,750

474,327

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,744,851

4,730,660

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,392,430

1,389,781

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,447,392

1,444,069

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

53,924

53,760

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

850

847

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,151,430

1,148,526

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

277,495

276,882

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

266,394

265,297

100 Thai baht

THB

5,316,471

5,284,140

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

436,662

435,211

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,329,198

1,328,071

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,516,310

2,508,784

1 euro

EUR

1,996,840

1,990,046

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

393,60

397,229

1 Georgian lari

GEL

688,114

686,018

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

99,607

99,416

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,536

27,589

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

586,497

580,411

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,049,449

1,046,311

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,840,923

2,835,519

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

193,853

192,666

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

510,080

508,220

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,041

2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,996,840 rials and $1 costs 1,784,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,68-2,71 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.

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