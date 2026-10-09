Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region discuss trade expansion

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region discussed expanding trade and industrial cooperation, including meat and dairy supplies, agricultural processing and joint manufacturing, during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together Uzbek representatives and a Kazakh delegation led by Abzal Abdikarimov, deputy governor of Aktobe region, to explore business opportunities and establish direct contacts between companies.

Kazakh businesses presented products and cooperation proposals in rubber and technical goods, meat and dairy production, agriculture, and food processing.

In addition, the discussions covered opportunities to expand cooperation in light industry, textiles and logistics, localize production, strengthen industrial partnerships and establish joint ventures.

Particular attention was paid to supplying meat and dairy products to the Uzbek market. The participants exchanged views on product certification, veterinary requirements and quarantine regulations.

Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed its readiness to connect Aktobe producers with local buyers, manufacturers and industry organizations and help establish business partnerships.

“Following the meeting, the parties exchanged contact information and agreed to organize further business meetings focused on specific areas of cooperation,” the chamber said.

The meeting forms part of efforts to strengthen business ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan’s regions and identify practical opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation.