Publications targeting relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan described as disinformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation has reported the detection of biased and deliberate publications targeting relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

A statement published on the center’s social media account noted that materials targeting the unbreakable ties between the two countries, their strategic alliance, and the principle of “One Nation, Two States” had been identified in some international media outlets and on social media platforms.

It was noted that these publications constitute an overt information manipulation operation aimed at undermining the long-standing relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries, as well as disrupting regional peace and stability.

“Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to develop bilateral relations across all areas on the basis of their shared history, culture, and unbreakable brotherhood. Against the backdrop of the strategic partnership between the two countries, joint initiatives, and ongoing cooperation projects, attempts to mislead the public through manipulative statements will not achieve their objectives,” the statement emphasized.

The center urged the public not to trust such materials intended to wage psychological warfare and to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities.

