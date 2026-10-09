Tokayev proposes CIS industrial and technology projects for 2027-2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing a portfolio of flagship industrial and technological projects across the CIS for 2027-2030 to boost production of high-value-added goods and strengthen economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Kazakh president. He made the proposal today during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

Tokayev said that modern infrastructure for developing business ties and launching new production facilities is taking shape across a significant part of the CIS.

He stressed the need to reduce “unjustified” barriers to mutual trade, expand the services market and create favorable conditions for cross-border investment. He also called for involving development institutions, financial organizations and businesses in implementing joint initiatives.

“Therefore, I propose establishing a Portfolio of Flagship Industrial and Technological Projects of the CIS for 2027-2030,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is developing a network of cross-border industrial and trade centers along its borders with Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to strengthen industrial and commercial ties.

He also identified transport connectivity and transit development as key areas for expanding cooperation among CIS countries.

“For Kazakhstan, the North-South, Western China-Western Europe and Trans-Caspian routes are priorities,” Tokayev said.

He noted that integrating these corridors could improve the efficiency of the continental transport system. In May 2026, a concept for connecting major transport arteries across CIS member states was approved at Kazakhstan's initiative, he added.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new Aral-Caspian highway corridor spanning more than 1,500 kilometers, which began in August 2026.

According to Tokayev, the project is expected to shorten the road route from China to Europe by approximately 1,000 kilometers and reduce transit cargo delivery times by up to three days.

He further emphasized the importance of digital transport systems, electronic document management and harmonized border procedures. Kazakhstan has introduced electronic exchanges of permit documents with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, while similar work is underway with Russia and Belarus, he said.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan and Russia launched their first cross-border unmanned freight transportation operations in May 2026, calling for effective solutions to be expanded across the CIS.