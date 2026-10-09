Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan seek closer transport and energy ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed expanding trade, investment, transport and energy cooperation during a meeting in Kyrgyzstan between their parliamentary representatives.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s parliamentary delegation, led by Senate First Deputy Chairman Sodiq Safoyev, and Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliyeva to discuss strengthening political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary, economic and cultural ties.

The sides highlighted the role of historical friendship, shared values and mutual trust in bilateral relations. They also noted that the signing of a treaty on allied relations during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 30, 2026, marked an important step in placing bilateral ties on a strategic footing.

The discussions focused on developing cross-border trade zones, implementing joint investment projects and expanding cooperation in transport and energy.

The parties also highlighted the first Uzbek-Kyrgyz Tourism Forum, held in Samarkand, as an important platform for strengthening tourism links and expanding cooperation between regions of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to improve the work of the cooperation commission between Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis and Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh. They also discussed holding commission meetings in different regions and intensifying interparliamentary dialogue.

“Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan’s relations are based on historical friendship, shared values and mutual trust,” the senate said in the statement.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation following the two countries’ move to formalize their relationship through a treaty on allied relations.