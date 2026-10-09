Uzbekistan, EU discuss stronger ties in high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and preparations for upcoming high-level meetings during talks in Tashkent on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov and Eduards Stiprais, the European Union’s special representative for Central Asia, to review the current state of relations and identify opportunities for further cooperation.

The discussions focused on organizing upcoming joint events at the highest and senior levels, including their agendas and substantive priorities.

The sides also emphasized the importance of expanding practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest and making more effective use of existing bilateral engagement mechanisms.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue to further strengthen relations between Uzbekistan and the EU.

The European Union and Uzbekistan have maintained diplomatic and economic relations since Uzbekistan gained independence in 1991. On Oct. 24, 2025, the two sides signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) to broaden cooperation and modernize the framework governing their relations, including trade and economic ties. The agreement has been provisionally applied since March 1, 2026, providing a broader basis for cooperation in areas including investment, governance and sustainable development.