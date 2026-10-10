SLB signs 15-year deal with TotalEnergies for digital well planning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Global energy technology company SLB has signed a 15-year agreement with TotalEnergies to deploy its DrillPlan well planning and engineering solutions, SLB said on October 8.

The agreement aims to connect subsurface data with well planning and engineering workflows, enabling multidisciplinary teams to collaborate using a common set of data, designs and assumptions throughout the well construction process.

SLB's DrillPlan solutions will integrate offset well data, trajectory designs, casing and completion inputs, and other engineering parameters to streamline well design and planning activities. The platform is intended to help teams identify design conflicts earlier, reduce manual work and rework, and improve consistency in drilling programs.

The cloud-native application enables engineers to design, validate, and document wells from the conceptual stage through execution. Its capabilities include trajectory and casing design, hydraulics, torque and drag analysis, well control, risk assessment, time and cost estimation, emissions tracking and reporting.

The platform also supports integration with other digital systems, including SLB's Petrel subsurface software and Techlog wellbore software, as well as the OSDU Data Platform and other well delivery and operational solutions. These integrations are designed to facilitate data exchange between subsurface, engineering, planning and operational teams.

"Operators are increasingly looking for scalable technologies that can support more consistent planning decisions across large and diverse portfolios," said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB's Digital business.

According to SLB, the agreement reflects a broader industry shift toward scalable and interoperable digital platforms that combine specialist engineering expertise with enterprise-wide digital capabilities.

The companies will draw on their respective technical expertise to connect workflows, integrate customized processes and support the continued deployment of digital technologies across TotalEnergies' operations.

SLB is a global technology company providing products and services to the energy industry, with operations in more than 100 countries. Its business includes digital solutions, oil and gas technologies, industrial decarbonization, and the development of new energy systems.