Iran completes 53% of Araz Corridor’s Kalaleh-Julfa highway works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Physical work on the Kalaleh-Julfa highway, part of the Araz Corridor project in Iran, is 53% complete.

This was announced by Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, citing remarks made by Alireza Siyahpour, deputy executive director of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, following an inspection of the highway on October 9.

"A total of 20 tunnels spanning 9 kilometers will be constructed along the 107-kilometer highway, the expansion of which began in early 2024," he noted.

Siyahpour added that, as part of the Araz Corridor initiative, the Kalaleh-Julfa highway will connect mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iran. Completing the construction of approximately 60 kilometers of this highway by the end of the year (March 20, 2027) requires 100 trillion rials (approximately $56 million). It is estimated that 180 trillion rials (approximately $101 million) will be needed to finish the remaining section of the highway.

"Construction of a 745-meter-long tunnel and a 3-kilometer-long highway connecting to it on both sides, situated in a mountainous area with complex terrain, has been completed, and lighting installation is currently underway," he said.

The company official noted that physical work on the Aghband-Kalaleh highway bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran is 98% complete, with construction in its final stages. Meanwhile, work continues on the Kalaleh border terminal, which spans an area of 8 hectares; physical construction of the terminal is 65% complete. Provided the necessary funds are secured, the first phase of the terminal is scheduled for completion by the end of the year (March 20, 2027). Plans are in place to commission the Aghband-Kalaleh bridge and the Kalaleh terminal with the participation of officials from both countries.

On September 21, 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aghband road bridge, located on the state border with Iran within Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur economic region, was held. Designed to connect the 112-kilometer-long Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway with the road network of Iran across the Araz River, the bridge will span 216 meters in length and 24.5 meters in width. The bridge design incorporates two traffic lanes and one pedestrian lane in each direction. Additionally, plans are in place to construct a state border checkpoint capable of handling at least 1,000 freight vehicles (carrying export, import, and transit goods) daily, accommodating 500 entries and 500 exits across the territories of both countries.