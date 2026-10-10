Azerbaijan seeks to expand non-oil trade with Turkmenistan - сommentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing economic ties with Turkmenistan, specifically to strengthening trade cooperation in non-oil and gas products and increasing trade volume, the member of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Vugar Bayramov, told Trend.

The MP noted that in his speech at the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, highlighted the development of our country’s economic relations with Central Asian states, including Turkmenistan.

According to him, in 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $208 million. During this period, Azerbaijan imported $114.5 million worth of goods from Turkmenistan, while exports to that brotherly country totaled $63.8 million.

Bayramov noted that last year, Azerbaijan conducted trade with Turkmenistan involving 518 types of products.

According to the MP, energy resources account for the bulk of imports from Turkmenistan. For example, in 2025, Azerbaijan imported $36.4 million worth of natural gas, $12.5 million worth of jet fuel, and $7.7 million worth of heavy distillates or gas oils for other purposes from its sister country.

In addition, Azerbaijan imported $7.4 million worth of liquid fuel for specific technological processes and chemical transformations, $2.3 million worth of mineral or chemical nitrogen fertilizers, and $1.4 million worth of lubricants for specific technological processes and chemical transformations. Other goods were also imported from Turkmenistan.

V. Bayramov noted that processed agricultural products predominate among the goods exported from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

Thus, last year, Azerbaijan exported to Turkmenistan white sugar and other chemically pure sucrose worth $22.4 million, products made of iron or non-alloy steel worth $7.8 million, cotton fiber worth $3.9 million, ferrous metal structures worth $1.8 million, as well as oil and other products worth $931,000.

The MP stressed that, as in other brotherly Turkic states, the top priority is to further increase trade with Turkmenistan.

“The main goal is to strengthen trade cooperation in the non-oil and gas sector,” V. Bayramov added.