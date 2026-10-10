Tajikistan starts building Dushanbe airport terminal for 8.5M passengers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Construction of a new international terminal at Dushanbe International Airport, designed to accommodate 8.5 million passengers annually, began in Tajikistan on October 9, according to the press service of the country's president.

On the evening of October 9, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, who also chairs the country's upper house of parliament, laid the foundation stone for the new terminal following the president's return from Turkmenistan.

According to the project, construction is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. The terminal will be built in accordance with modern international standards, using high-quality construction materials and involving hundreds of experienced specialists.

The project aims to improve passenger services and ensure that the terminal meets international requirements while reflecting Tajikistan's traditions of hospitality.

During the visit, Rahmon instructed the airport's management and other responsible officials to ensure high-quality construction and commission the new terminal within the established timeframe.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been working to modernize its transport infrastructure and improve connectivity with international markets. The development of aviation facilities is part of these efforts, aimed at improving passenger services and strengthening the country's links with regional and international destinations.

Dushanbe International Airport plays an important role in supporting business travel, tourism and international cooperation. The modernization of its infrastructure can help improve the passenger experience, facilitate travel and strengthen the capital's position as a gateway for visitors and business partners.

Further development of the country's aviation infrastructure could also support tourism growth, encourage business mobility and create additional opportunities for cooperation with international airlines and travel operators.