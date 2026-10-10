Azerbaijan’s regional role grows amid Turkmenistan meetings – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Meetings in Turkmenistan strengthen Azerbaijan's role in the region, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkmenistan was marked by international events, numerous meetings, and discussions regarding the future of regional cooperation held over the course of several days. The meetings in Turkmenbashi city demonstrated that Azerbaijan's relations with the region, and specifically with Central Asian countries, have entered a new phase, and that the country's importance to the region is growing in the economic, transport, and energy sectors.

Garayev noted that at the Caspian Ecological Summit, President Ilham Aliyev drew the attention of regional countries to the problem of the sea's receding water levels.

"President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the impact of the drop in the Caspian Sea's water level on coastal areas, ports, transport, and the ecosystem. According to him, the total surface area of the sea has already shrunk by more than 20,000 square kilometers: “If the current trend continues, the consequences could be catastrophic. The problem of the Caspian Sea’s declining water level extends far beyond environmental concerns. The falling sea level directly affects the interests of our states, with consequences for the lives of coastal communities, economic activity, and transportation."

Emphasizing the importance of scientifically investigating the causes of the problem, President Ilham Aliyev noted:

"The Caspian is our common heritage. Preserving its unique ecosystem and passing it on to future generations is our shared responsibility." This call is underpinned by concrete regional interests. The Caspian Sea is a vital component of transport and energy routes. A drop in the sea level could impact port operations, the organization of cargo transportation, and the development of coastal infrastructure. Therefore, addressing environmental issues serves the interests of all Caspian littoral states, not just a single country," the analyst said.

According to him, it was precisely on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev that a five-party commission regarding the drop in the Caspian's water level is being established, with the inaugural meeting set to take place in Azerbaijan.

"The commission will be composed of deputy heads of government from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, alongside high-ranking representatives from Iran and Russia. Its primary objective is to identify the causes of the Caspian Sea's receding water level and to ensure the development and implementation of coordinated, comprehensive measures to combat the negative consequences resulting from this shallowing. The first meeting will also be held in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027," Garayev noted.

He pointed out that another significant event attended by President Ilham Aliyev during his visit was the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

"Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the organization's founding, President Ilham Aliyev characterized the CIS as an important platform for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. Azerbaijan's intention to serve as co-chair of the CIS in 2027 and its readiness to assume the chairmanship in 2028 demonstrate the country's commitment to continued active participation within the organization. In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon humanitarian ties. Expressing gratitude for the support shown in designating Lachin as the CIS Capital of Culture, the head of state emphasized the significance of the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan last year. The fact that the competitions spanned seven cities across the country and brought together thousands of athletes and guests from various nations demonstrated how sports can contribute to strengthening ties between peoples. Such events complement political and economic cooperation. Mutual visits by people, as well as cultural and sporting events, help ensure that relations between countries do not remain limited to the level of official meetings," he noted.

The analyst emphasized that, during the visit, President Ilham Aliyev held meetings with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and also engaged in brief, informal conversations with other leaders.

"During the meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, the expansion of cooperation in political, economic, transport, transit, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian spheres was discussed. The parties viewed the five high-level reciprocal visits that have taken place since last year as an indicator of the dynamic development of relations. Meanwhile, the meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian focused on bilateral relations, recent contacts, and the implementation of the Aghband-Kalaleh project. It was reported that work on the project is nearing completion. This matter is of particular importance for the development of transport and cross-border ties between Azerbaijan and Iran," he said.

Garayev pointed out that the meetings in Turkmenistan demonstrate Azerbaijan's simultaneous development of cooperation across several directions. Trade and investments with Central Asian countries, political and humanitarian ties within the CIS region, transport and energy routes across the Caspian, and joint infrastructure projects with Iran constitute the core components of this agenda.

"Azerbaijan's significance for the region lies precisely in the interconnection of these areas. Our country plays a vital role in facilitating Central Asia's access to European markets, fostering cooperation within the Caspian basin, and establishing broader regional economic ties. The meetings held in Turkmenbashi further underscore the importance of maintaining political dialogue and practical cooperation to realize these opportunities," the analyst added.