Turkmenistan, IOM discuss migration and human trafficking prevention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) discussed coordination on global migration challenges, including assistance to migrants in emergencies and efforts to prevent human trafficking.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on October 10.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was held yesterday between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Dragan Aleksoski, IOM Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation and highlighted the need to coordinate efforts to address migration-related challenges, particularly in emergency response and human trafficking prevention.

On the same day, Byashimova also met with Ennio Boati, Deputy Regional Representative at the OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia.

The ministry noted that, at the meeting, the sides noted the results of cooperation between Turkmenistan and OHCHR in social policy, gender equality, and the rule of law.

The Turkmen side thanked Boati for participating in recent events held in the country, including the International Dialogue “The Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Achieving Sustainable Development” and the conference “Demographic Processes and Sustainable Development: Contemporary Challenges and International Experience,” the report says.