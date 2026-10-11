Kyrgyzstan's investment income balance reaches $164.6mln in 1Q2026

Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kyrgyzstan’s investment income balance deficit amounted to $164.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 173% year-on-year.

This was reported based on statistical data published by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the national bank, the deficit stood at $60.3 million in the same period of 2025.

The deficit of the investment income balance amounted to $83.4 million in 2025, compared with $232.7 million in 2024, $187.2 million in 2023 and $261.2 million in 2022.

During 2025, the deficit amounted to $60.3 million in the first quarter, $170.2 million in the second quarter and $215.5 million in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, a surplus of $362.6 million was recorded.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan’s investment income balance deficit could amount to around $200–350 million in 2026, depending on the quarterly dynamics of investment income payments and receipts during the remainder of the year.

According to Trend’s calculations, if the deficit recorded in the first quarter of 2026 is followed by quarterly deficits of around $50–100 million in the remaining three quarters, the annual deficit could reach approximately $315–465 million.

The projected dynamics would also provide a basis for assessing how the investment income balance develops over the course of the year, with data for subsequent quarters expected to provide a clearer picture of the annual trend.