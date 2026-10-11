Kazakhstan’s annual inflation slows to 9.3% in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan’s annual inflation slowed to 9.3% in September 2026, down from 9.8% in August, according to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

Inflation amounted to 0.6% month-on-month in September, unchanged from the previous month.

"Prices for food products increased by 8.5% year-on-year (9.5% in August 2026), non-food products – by 11% (11.4% in August 2026), paid services – by 8.9% (8.9% in August 2026)," the statistics bureau said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest contribution to annual inflation, accounting for 3.2 percentage points. Personal care, social protection, other goods and services, as well as clothing and footwear each contributed 1 percentage point.

According to the Bureau, prices for some vegetables and food products declined over the month. Onion prices fell by 20.7%, lemons by 13.9%, carrots by 13.6%, potatoes by 13.4%, eggplants by 11.2%, cabbage by 10.1%, sweet peppers by 6.5%, apples by 5.3%, pears by 2.4%, garlic by 1.3% and bananas by 0.7%. Prices for baby cereals decreased by 6.1%, while granulated sugar fell by 1.3%.

In September, prices for non-food products increased by 1.1% month-on-month, while paid services rose by 1%. Food prices declined by 0.1%.

Among non-food products, prices fell for hand cream by 6.9%, children's diapers by 6.6%, televisions by 5.6%, dishwashers and microwave ovens by 1.8% each, and shower gel by 1.4%.

In annual terms, inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 9.3% in September 2026, compared with 9.8% in August 2026.

According to Trend calculations, the pace of disinflation picked up in September: annual inflation fell by 0.5 percentage points versus 0.4 points a month earlier (10.2% in July to 9.8% in August). With monthly price growth unchanged at 0.6%, the slowdown came entirely from a favorable base effect, not from weaker current price momentum.

Food was the main driver of the slowdown. Annual food inflation dropped by 1.0 percentage point, almost twice the August decline of 0.6 points. Food's contribution to the headline figure shrank by 0.4 points, from 3.6 to 3.2 points, while the contribution of the other categories stayed at 1 point. Food inflation has now fallen below that of paid services (8.5% vs 8.9%), whereas in August it was still 0.6 points higher. This is largely a cyclical, seasonal effect from the harvest and falling vegetable prices.

The underlying components are slowing much more weakly. Non-food inflation eased by only 0.4 points, comparable to August's 0.3 points. Paid services stalled at 8.9%, after easing by 0.3 points in August. As a result, the gap between non-food and food inflation widened from 1.9 to 2.5 points.