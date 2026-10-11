Iran exports $174M in goods through Qom Province customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Iran exported around $174 million worth of goods weighing 136,000 tons through customs offices in the central Qom Province during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2026).

According to the Qom Province Customs Administration, Director General Esfandiyar Derikvand said this.

"During the six-month period, goods were exported through the province’s customs offices to many countries, and the province is diversifying its foreign markets," he said.

Derikvand said the province’s customs offices play an important role in Qom’s economic development. Revenue from the province’s customs offices increased by 300% during the six months compared with the same period of the previous Iranian year, reaching 50 trillion rials (about $28.7 million).

Derikvand added that the Qom Province Customs Administration is focused on developing trade activities, particularly exports. In this regard, it is cooperating with local businesses to help them export their products to targeted markets as quickly as possible.

The customs official said the production of export-oriented goods by industrial enterprises in Qom Province is among the key priorities for promoting economic development and expanding employment opportunities. In recent years, businesses in the industrial sector have made significant efforts to achieve this strategic goal.

According to Trend’s analysis, the expansion of industrial activity in Qom Province is being carried out in line with indicators and priorities set by the province. Within this framework, priority is given to technology-oriented, knowledge-based, environmentally friendly, employment-generating and export-oriented industrial projects in terms of obtaining the necessary permits and receiving government support.

The province has 13 industrial parks and zones. More than 2,000 industrial enterprises operate in Qom’s industrial parks and zones, providing employment opportunities for more than 50,000 people and producing products needed by the country.