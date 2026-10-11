Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Greece by 22%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan exported 284,400 tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Greece worth $182.8 million in January–August 2026.

According to foreign trade customs statistics published by the State Customs Committee, the figure increased by $53.8 million, or 41.7%, in value terms and by 52,000 tons, or 22.4%, in volume terms compared with the same period of 2025, according to Trend’s calculations based on the data.

During the reporting period, Greece ranked tenth among countries importing Azerbaijani oil.

In January–August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 232,400 tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Greece worth $129 million.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 368,700 tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Greece worth $224.3 million in 2024, while exports amounted to 702,400 tons worth $367.7 million in 2025.

Exports in 2024–2025 showed significant growth in both physical volume and value. Supply volumes increased 1.9 times, while export value rose 1.6 times.

Specifically, export volumes increased from 368,700 tons to 702,400 tons, or 1.9 times, while export value rose from $224.3 million to $367.7 million, or 1.6 times.