Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 11.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 10.
The official rate for $1 stood at 1,789,416 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,004,425 rials. On October 10, the euro was priced at 1,996,840 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 11
|
Rial on October 10
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,789,416
|
1,784,064
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,367,857
|
2,359,896
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2,155,338
|
2,147,419
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
179,011
|
178,331
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
187,230
|
186,481
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
268,174
|
267,157
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
18,494
|
18,432
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
487,247
|
485,790
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,756,803
|
5,737,700
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
646,053
|
644,325
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,130,267
|
1,126,716
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
228,015
|
227,333
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
4,648,294
|
4,638,466
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,255,259
|
1,250,137
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1,004,334
|
1,000,868
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
108,408
|
107,889
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
36,319
|
36,157
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
21,076
|
21,013
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
481,598
|
490,127
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
120,272
|
117,719
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
14,665
|
14,621
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1,250,063
|
1,245,101
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
477,178
|
475,750
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
4,759,085
|
4,744,851
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,397,334
|
1,392,430
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,451,067
|
1,447,392
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
54,088
|
53,924
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
852
|
850
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
1,155,303
|
1,151,430
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
278,330
|
277,495
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
266,970
|
266,394
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
5,324,541
|
5,316,471
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
437,734
|
436,662
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
1,335,138
|
1,329,198
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
2,523,859
|
2,516,310
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
2,004,425
|
1,996,840
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
394,442
|
393,600
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
688,517
|
688,114
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
100,040
|
99,607
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
27,396
|
27,536
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
588,256
|
586,497
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
1,051,763
|
1,049,449
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,850,056
|
2,840,923
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
194,360
|
193,853
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
509,083
|
510,080
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,045
|
2,041
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,004,425 rials and $1 costs 1,789,416 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,97-3 million rials.