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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 11

Iran News 11 October 2026 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 11
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 11.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 10.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,789,416 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,004,425 rials. On October 10, the euro was priced at 1,996,840 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 11

Rial on October 10

1 US dollar

USD

1,789,416

1,784,064

1 British pound

GBP

2,367,857

2,359,896

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,155,338

2,147,419

1 Swedish króna

SEK

179,011

178,331

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

187,230

186,481

1 Danish krone

DKK

268,174

267,157

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,494

18,432

1 UAE Dirham

AED

487,247

485,790

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,756,803

5,737,700

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

646,053

644,325

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,130,267

1,126,716

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

228,015

227,333

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,648,294

4,638,466

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,255,259

1,250,137

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,004,334

1,000,868

1 South African rand

ZAR

108,408

107,889

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,319

36,157

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,076

21,013

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

481,598

490,127

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

120,272

117,719

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,665

14,621

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,250,063

1,245,101

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

477,178

475,750

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,759,085

4,744,851

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,397,334

1,392,430

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,451,067

1,447,392

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,088

53,924

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

852

850

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,155,303

1,151,430

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

278,330

277,495

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

266,970

266,394

100 Thai baht

THB

5,324,541

5,316,471

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

437,734

436,662

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,335,138

1,329,198

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,523,859

2,516,310

1 euro

EUR

2,004,425

1,996,840

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

394,442

393,600

1 Georgian lari

GEL

688,517

688,114

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,040

99,607

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,396

27,536

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

588,256

586,497

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,051,763

1,049,449

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,850,056

2,840,923

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

194,360

193,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

509,083

510,080

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,045

2,041

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,004,425 rials and $1 costs 1,789,416 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,97-3 million rials.

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