Czech company eyes Azerbaijan rail, metro projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Czech company HTS Engineering is interested in expanding technological cooperation in Azerbaijan’s railway and metro sectors, the company’s CEO, Viktor Soxalski, told Trend on Monday on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic Business Forum in Baku.

According to Soxalski, HTS Engineering is one of the Czech Republic’s younger companies specializing in supplying technology and equipment to the railway industry. In addition to supplying various types of machine tools to industrial enterprises, the company provides technical and engineering services.

“We supply milling machines equipped with computer numerical control (CNC) systems, as well as manually operated machines. We also provide technical support to our customers, organize training for machine operators and offer fully integrated turnkey technological solutions,” he said.

Soxalski said one of the company’s main areas of activity is developing comprehensive technological solutions tailored to customers’ needs. In addition to supplying equipment, the company provides the engineering services required to establish and implement technological processes.

He noted that HTS Engineering is exploring opportunities in the Azerbaijani market, particularly for cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Baku Metro.

“We want to start working on projects involving Azerbaijan’s railway sector and Baku Metro, offering machine tools and other technological solutions for use in their existing operations. At the same time, we are seeking to identify new areas for cooperation,” the CEO said.

He added that the railway industry has demand for comprehensive and integrated technological solutions, including turnkey systems. The company hopes to present its expertise and capabilities to Azerbaijani partners and establish cooperation based on mutual interests.

Soxalski said the main objective is to identify the needs of Azerbaijani partners, propose suitable technologies and lay the groundwork for long-term cooperation.