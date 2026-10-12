Czech Republic sees Azerbaijan as regional business hub – Špicar (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Czech Republic considers Azerbaijan one of its key regional partners and is interested in expanding cooperation with the country while using it as a hub for accessing other markets in the region, Radek Špicar, Vice President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, told Trend in an interview on Monday during the Azerbaijan-Czechia Business Forum in Baku.

According to him, the strong relations and intensive cooperation between the two countries are rooted in historical ties dating back many years, including the period of Czechoslovakia. These ties are reflected both in products exported from Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic and in Czech exporters' efforts to expand their presence in the Azerbaijani market.

“We see Azerbaijan as a key partner in the region. Our goal is not only to strengthen bilateral cooperation but also to consider Azerbaijan an important hub for expanding our activities across the region,” Špicar said.

He praised Azerbaijan's economic development and the structural transformation of its economy. According to him, the country's shift from an economy based on oil production toward industry and services that generate higher added value creates opportunities for cooperation with the Czech Republic.

“The transformation of Azerbaijan's economy and the development of higher-tech industrial and service sectors are noteworthy. The Czech Republic wants to be Azerbaijan's partner in this process,” he emphasized.

Špicar noted that the Czech Republic is one of the European Union's most industrialized economies and has extensive experience in transport. This includes manufacturing metro trains, railway vehicles, trams and buses, as well as constructing railways, airports and airfields.

According to him, Czech companies are not focused solely on exporting products. They are interested in establishing joint ventures with local partners in Azerbaijan, developing businesses together, training local workers and building long-term partnerships.

“For Czech companies, it is important not only to sell products but also to work with local partners, establish joint ventures, contribute to training local personnel and provide long-term support. We attach particular importance to quality, maintenance and the sustainability of cooperation,” the vice president said.

He also described the development of the Middle Corridor as an important area of cooperation between the two countries. According to Špicar, the project is of strategic importance, and the Czech Republic is interested in participating in its development to expand its partnership with Azerbaijan.

The vice president added that increasing the number of direct flights between Baku and Prague would also be important for further strengthening economic ties. In his view, better transport connectivity would facilitate business contacts and create new opportunities for cooperation between companies.

Špicar noted that while Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a regional business hub, the Czech Republic could also serve as a gateway for Azerbaijani companies seeking access to the EU market and opportunities to expand their operations in the region.

“The industrial potential and geographical location of both countries create favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation. The main goal is to use these opportunities to build long-term partnerships and ensure mutual economic benefits,” he said.

Špicar stated that Czech companies operate not only in the European Union but also in the United States, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa. According to him, Czech Republic's industrial traditions enable its companies to compete in diverse markets and offer high-quality products and services.

“Our companies compete not only in the European market but also in the world's most demanding markets. They offer high-quality products and maintain their positions in international markets,” he noted.

According to the vice president, Czech companies have experience in manufacturing transport equipment and defense industry products, as well as implementing projects such as airport construction in challenging geographical conditions. The Czech Republic is also among the countries capable of designing and manufacturing aircraft throughout the entire production cycle.

He attributed the success of Czech companies to the high quality of their products, favorable price-to-quality ratios, cooperation with local partners and after-sales services.

“One of the main reasons for our companies' success is their ability to offer high-quality products at competitive prices. We also attach great importance to cooperation with local partners, the establishment of joint ventures and the training of local personnel. Customer service is another priority for us,” Špicar said.

He added that expanding cooperation in heavy machinery, transport, information technology, the automotive industry and chemicals could create new opportunities for Azerbaijani and Czech companies.

Špicar also said that his organization had received numerous requests from companies wishing to visit Azerbaijan as part of the business delegation. However, limited seating on the government aircraft made it impossible to include all interested companies in the delegation.

“We received many requests from companies wishing to come to Azerbaijan and join this business delegation. Unfortunately, the number of seats on the government aircraft was limited, so we could not include all the companies,” he emphasized.

According to the vice president, strengthening direct contacts between business communities, establishing joint ventures and building long-term partnerships will help deepen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and facilitate mutually beneficial projects.