QazaqGaz, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan sign gas cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. QazaqGaz and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the gas sector, QazaqGaz said in a statement.

The document was signed during a meeting of the Joint Coordination Council between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Russian energy company Gazprom.

“The document is aimed at developing cooperation and exchanging practical experience in natural gas transportation, distribution and metering, the operation and maintenance of gas infrastructure facilities, as well as the introduction of modern technologies and improvements in industrial safety,” the statement said.

Particular attention will be paid to improving the reliability and safety of gas transmission and distribution systems, refining technological processes, and advancing digitalization and dispatch management.

“The signing of the memorandum opens up additional opportunities to strengthen practical cooperation between our companies. The exchange of experience and advanced technical solutions will help improve production processes and enhance the reliability and safety of gas infrastructure operations,” QazaqGaz Chairman of the Management Board Alibek Zhamauov said.

Under the agreement, the parties intend to arrange reciprocal visits by specialists to production facilities, hold technical consultations, joint working meetings and training events, and exchange experience in preventing and responding to emergencies.

QazaqGaz is Kazakhstan’s national gas company and a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages the country’s main gas transportation infrastructure.