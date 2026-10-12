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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12

Iran News 12 October 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 12.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 11.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,794,784 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,011,849 rials. On October 11, the euro was priced at 2,004,425 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 12

Rial on October 11

1 US dollar

USD

1,794,784

1,789,416

1 British pound

GBP

2,375,998

2,367,857

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,162,775

2,155,338

1 Swedish króna

SEK

179,499

179,011

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

187,680

187,230

1 Danish krone

DKK

268,981

268,174

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,543

18,494

1 UAE Dirham

AED

488,709

487,247

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,774,297

5,756,803

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

648,180

646,053

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,132,728

1,130,267

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

228,688

228,015

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,662,193

4,648,294

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,258,102

1,255,259

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,006,886

1,004,334

1 South African rand

ZAR

108,510

108,408

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,422

36,319

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,139

21,076

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

493,073

481,598

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

118,846

120,272

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,709

14,665

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,253,477

1,250,063

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

478,609

477,178

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,773,362

4,759,085

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,405,765

1,397,334

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,458,545

1,451,067

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,255

54,088

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

855

852

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,158,395

1,155,303

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

279,302

278,330

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

268,147

266,970

100 Thai baht

THB

5,352,768

5,324,541

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

439,320

437,734

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,338,935

1,335,138

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,531,430

2,523,859

1 euro

EUR

2,011,849

2,004,425

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

395,746

394,442

1 Georgian lari

GEL

691,627

688,517

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,339

100,040

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,656

27,396

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

590,351

588,256

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,054,969

1,051,763

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,857,763

2,850,056

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

194,327

194,360

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

512,579

509,083

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,052

2,045

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,011,849 rials and $1 costs 1,794,784 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.

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