Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 12.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 11.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,794,784 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,011,849 rials. On October 11, the euro was priced at 2,004,425 rials.

Currency Rial on October 12 Rial on October 11 1 US dollar USD 1,794,784 1,789,416 1 British pound GBP 2,375,998 2,367,857 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,162,775 2,155,338 1 Swedish króna SEK 179,499 179,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 187,680 187,230 1 Danish krone DKK 268,981 268,174 1 Indian rupee INR 18,543 18,494 1 UAE Dirham AED 488,709 487,247 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,774,297 5,756,803 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 648,180 646,053 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,132,728 1,130,267 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 228,688 228,015 1 Omani rial OMR 4,662,193 4,648,294 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,258,102 1,255,259 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,006,886 1,004,334 1 South African rand ZAR 108,510 108,408 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,422 36,319 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,139 21,076 1 Qatari riyal QAR 493,073 481,598 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 118,846 120,272 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,709 14,665 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,253,477 1,250,063 1 Saudi riyal SAR 478,609 477,178 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,773,362 4,759,085 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,405,765 1,397,334 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,458,545 1,451,067 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,255 54,088 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 855 852 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,158,395 1,155,303 1 Libyan dinar LYD 279,302 278,330 1 Chinese yuan CNY 268,147 266,970 100 Thai baht THB 5,352,768 5,324,541 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 439,320 437,734 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,338,935 1,335,138 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,531,430 2,523,859 1 euro EUR 2,011,849 2,004,425 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 395,746 394,442 1 Georgian lari GEL 691,627 688,517 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,339 100,040 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,656 27,396 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 590,351 588,256 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,054,969 1,051,763 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,857,763 2,850,056 1 Tajik somoni TJS 194,327 194,360 1 Turkmen manat TMT 512,579 509,083 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,052 2,045

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,011,849 rials and $1 costs 1,794,784 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.