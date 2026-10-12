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Rapid development of artificial intelligence determines new tasks for intellectual property systems - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 12 October 2026 11:50 (UTC +04:00)
Rapid development of artificial intelligence determines new tasks for intellectual property systems - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The rapid development of artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other new solutions is determining new tasks for intellectual property systems, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States member states.

The head of state emphasized that in this process, it is particularly important to make effective use of the opportunities offered by technological progress while ensuring reliable protection for the rights of authors and inventors, promoting innovation, and maintaining an appropriate balance with the interests of society.

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