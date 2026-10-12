KazTransOil boosts oil transshipment to CPC-K by 42% in Jan-Sep 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. KazTransOil JSC increased oil transshipment into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K (CPC-K) pipeline system by 42% year-on-year to 3.570 million tons in the first nine months of 2026.

The company reported this as part of its operational results for January-September 2026.

“Oil transportation along the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline amounted to 7.573 million tons during the reporting period”, the company said.

A total of 9.156 million tons of oil was transported through the TON-2 pipeline section in the first nine months of 2026, up 5% compared to the same period last year.

Oil transshipment into the Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipeline amounted to 8.525 million tons, 3% higher than the figure for 2025. Of this volume, exports of Kazakh oil along this route totaled 984,000 tons during the reporting period, up 26% compared to the same period last year.

Oil loading onto tankers at the port of Aktau using KazTransOil JSC's facilities amounted to 2.608 million tons, up 7% compared to the same period in 2025. In particular, oil transshipment along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route increased by 24% to 1.164 million tons.

A total of 14.807 million tons of oil was transported through the pipeline system operated by Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, up 2% compared to the same period in 2025. Oil freight turnover amounted to 13.404 billion ton-kilometers, a 4% increase compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Oil transportation through the pipeline operated by MunaiTas Northwest Pipeline Company LLP amounted to 5.030 million tons, up 13% compared to the same period in 2025. Oil freight turnover increased by 9% year-on-year to 2.051 billion ton-kilometers.

Across the Batumi Oil Terminal LLC group of companies, the volume of transshipment of oil, petroleum products, and gas amounted to 1.417 million tons, remaining at the level recorded in the same period of 2025.