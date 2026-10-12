CINEA receives transport project bids worth nearly €3B under CEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The European Climate, Infrastructure, and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has received 246 applications for co-financing of transportation projects totaling nearly 3 billion euros under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

According to information published on the European Commission’s website, the requested amount is nearly 2.69 times the allocated budget of 1.1 billion euros.

In addition, it is noted that the call for proposals closed on October 6, 2026, as part of the 2026 CEF Transport call for proposals.

“In the next phase, the agency will verify that the applications meet the established requirements and eligibility criteria. Eligible projects will then be evaluated by independent external experts, the European Commission, and CINEA.

Applicants are expected to learn the results of the evaluation in March 2027, and grant agreements for the implementation of the selected projects will be signed by June 2027.

“The selected projects will focus on the construction and modernization of transportation infrastructure within the European Union and beyond. They will also contribute to the development of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), including the enhancement of military mobility capabilities,” the information states.

CEF Transport is the EU’s main financial instrument for completing the development and modernization of the Trans-European Transport Network.

Projects funded under the CEF support the European Commission’s vision of creating a more sustainable, smart, and flexible transportation system and contribute to achieving the EU’s goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Under the CEF program for 2021–2027, 25.8 billion euros have been allocated to support transport projects of common interest implemented within the TEN-T network. Approximately 80% of the CEF Transport funding is directed toward achieving climate goals in line with the European Union’s commitments.

Since 2014, 1,943 projects totaling 46.54 billion euros have been implemented in the transportation sector with support from the CEF.