Unibank and EBRD hold event on foreign trade finance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Unibank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) jointly held an educational event entitled “Foreign Trade Finance” as part of the Trade Facilitation Programme.

The main purpose of the event was to provide local business representatives engaged in foreign trade, as well as those planning to expand their activities in this area, with a closer insight into available trade finance opportunities, modern financial instruments, and international experience.

At the opening of the event, Nataly Mouravidze, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Resident Office in Azerbaijan, and Tahir Garibov, Chief Business Officer at Unibank, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two parties, financing for the business sector, and the development of trade.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the financing of trade transactions, businesses’ access to international markets, trade finance instruments, and the role of banks in this process. Entrepreneurs were also informed about relevant legislative amendments introduced by the Central Bank, as well as initiatives undertaken by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA). Industry experts shared international experience with the participants and answered questions from business representatives.

As part of the event, participants were introduced to the opportunities and new solutions offered by Unibank to its business clients in the area of trade finance, while the Bank also shared its upcoming objectives in this field. It was emphasised that developing long-term and sustainable cooperation with corporate clients, providing solutions tailored to their financial needs, and supporting them in making more effective use of international trade opportunities are among Unibank’s key priorities.

Events of this kind, held jointly with the EBRD, contribute to enhancing business representatives’ knowledge of foreign trade finance, familiarising them with international experience, and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

The event brought together around 70 entrepreneurs who are clients of Unibank.

About Unibank: Unibank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading private commercial banks. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Baku, Unibank provides a broad range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. The Bank has been at the forefront of digital innovation in Azerbaijan and launched Leobank, the country’s first mobile-only bank, in 2021. For more information: https://unibank.az

About EBRD: The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 40 economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 77 countries, as well as the EU and the EIB. For more information: www.ebrd.com