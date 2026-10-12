Iran targets 23,000 bpd output at oil field shared with Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The target is to boost daily crude oil production from the Yaran oil field, a joint field shared with Iraq (where it is known as Majnoon), to 23,000 barrels during the second half of the current Iranian year (from September 23, 2026, through March 20, 2027).

This was announced by the National Iranian Oil Company, citing remarks of the Program Manager at the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), Seyed Hossein Mohseni Zonouzi.

"Production has risen to 21,700 barrels per day following the implementation of various technical and operational measures at the Yaran oil field," he explained.

Zonouzi added that daily production stands at about 14,200 barrels in the northern section of the Yaran field and 7,540 barrels in the southern section.

The company representative said that during the first six months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through September 22, 2026), crude oil production from the Yaran field increased by 20% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 3.43 million barrels.

Zonouzi noted that 26 downhole pumps have been activated at the Yaran oil field for the first time, and work is underway to install new pumps in five wells and bring another well into operation in the southern section of the field.

Iran's Yaran field consists of two sections: North Yaran and South Yaran. The field is estimated to hold approximately 2 billion barrels of crude oil, with recoverable reserves estimated at around 100 million barrels. Iran plans to produce a total of 39.5 million barrels of crude oil from this field over a 10-year period.