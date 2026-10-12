KazTransOil ships 13.8 million tons to Kazakh refineries in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The volume of oil transported by KazTransOil JSC to the refineries of Kazakhstan through the company's main oil pipeline system amounted to 13.796 million tons in January-September 2026, the company reported.

Of this volume, 4.065 million tons of oil was delivered to Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, 4.207 million tons to PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, 4.864 million tons to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP, and 660 thousand tons to the CASPI BITUM joint venture LLP.

KazTransOil's consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment amounted to 35.809 million tons in the first nine months of 2026, which was 3% higher than in the same period of 2025.

Separately, the volume of oil transported through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system totaled 34.392 million tons, an increase of 4% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

KazTransOil's consolidated oil freight turnover amounted to 34.425 billion ton-kilometers in the reporting period, which was 1% higher than the figure recorded in the first nine months of 2025.

Oil freight turnover through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system amounted to 26.677 billion ton-kilometers, also representing a 1% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's oil pipeline company, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and exports.