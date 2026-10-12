President Ilham Aliyev’s economic diplomacy message: Azerbaijan moves toward new markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet that Southeast Asia is one of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of expanding political, economic, and humanitarian ties between the two countries, increasing trade, and promoting mutual investment, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s statement draws attention to Azerbaijan’s strategy of expanding the scope of its international partnerships and securing new economic opportunities.

“The foreign policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev places great emphasis on developing ties with various regions, strengthening cooperation within international organizations, and diversifying economic partners. The development of political relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia creates new opportunities for economic cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev noted that trade between the two countries remains at a low level for now, and expressed confidence that this area will see increased activity following the prime minister’s visit. During the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a joint working group that will address practical issues of trade and investment cooperation. Industry, tourism, education, transportation, and digital transformation were also identified as promising areas for cooperation. This approach reflects President Ilham Aliyev’s commitment to underpinning political dialogue in foreign policy with concrete economic results. Expanding ties between the business communities of the two countries could open up opportunities to enter new markets, establish joint production ventures, and increase mutual investment,” Garayev said.

Azer Garayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s designation of Southeast Asia as one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy demonstrates the country’s intention to develop international ties across a broader geographic area.

“President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cambodia within the framework of the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. Azerbaijan’s attainment of observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, with Cambodia’s support, is also of great importance for expanding these ties. Azerbaijan’s geographical location between Europe and Asia opens up additional opportunities for our country in the fields of transportation and logistics. The special attention President Ilham Aliyev paid to these areas in his speech reflects Azerbaijan’s desire to strengthen its role in the development of international transportation links and to build new economic partnerships,” a political analyst emphasized.

According to the political scientist, the fact that Azerbaijan’s model for providing public services has attracted interest in Cambodia also deserves a positive assessment.

“President Ilham Aliyev stated that the ASAN Khidmet model can contribute to the development of bilateral relations. This demonstrates Azerbaijan’s intention not only to build economic ties but also to share its accumulated experience in the field of public administration with international partners. Recalling that during the Soviet period, hundreds of Cambodian students studied in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for mutual learning. Expanding cooperation in the fields of education and tourism can also help strengthen ties between the two nations,” Garayev noted.

Furthermore, Garayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev also addressed the threat of landmines as one of the common challenges faced by Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

“President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and knowledge in this area, as well as conducting joint exercises. In addition, President Ilham Aliyev stated that peace and security are the fundamental prerequisites for development, and noted the importance of respecting international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The speech also highlighted the reconstruction efforts underway in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, as well as the “Great Return” program. These messages reflect the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the principles of security, sovereignty, and international law in its relations with international partners,” the analyst said.

The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet underscores the importance of Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand ties with Southeast Asia.

“Complementing political dialogue with concrete initiatives in the areas of economic cooperation, investment, education, and transportation lays the foundation for the development of relations. This approach, outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, is important in terms of expanding Azerbaijan’s access to new markets, diversifying its international partnerships, and strengthening the country’s role in regional ties. The main goal is to transform existing political opportunities into sustainable economic cooperation and mutually beneficial projects,” the political analyst added.