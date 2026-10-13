ADB lends $302M to upgrade and digitize Baku Metro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $302.38 million to modernize the signaling system and digitize the operations of the Baku Metro.

This was announced in the ADB’s statement.

According to the bank, this funding will help make metro services in Azerbaijan's capital safer, more reliable, and more efficient, while also ensuring the effective operation of the expanding metro network.

The bank noted that the project is part of the $2.6 billion Baku Metro expansion program being implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan.

"The program envisages the construction of 9 stations, 2 depots, and 20 kilometers of new tunnels, the procurement of an additional 300 metro cars, and the modernization of the metro's operational systems. The project aims to expand the reach and capacity of metro services while reducing traffic congestion in Baku and its surrounding areas.

This project marks a significant milestone in transforming the Baku Metro into an urban transport system that meets future demands through digital technologies. Advanced signaling technology and integrated digital operational systems will make existing services safer and more reliable, while also laying the foundation for efficient operations across Baku’s rapidly expanding metro network," said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Country Director for Azerbaijan at the ADB.

The bank added that the Baku Metro, operated by the state-owned Baku Metro CJSC, is a vital part of the capital's public transport system. The metro system serves 27 stations along a railway network spanning approximately 41 kilometers, and in 2025, it transported around 220.4 million passengers.

“The project to modernize the signaling system and digitize operations at the Baku Metro will replace the existing signaling system with modern, communications-based train control technology and upgrade the operations control center. This investment is expected to enable trains to run at shorter intervals during peak hours and minimize operational incidents that could disrupt service or compromise passenger safety.

In addition to modernizing the signaling system, the project entails the implementation of integrated digital systems for corporate operations, asset management, cybersecurity, passenger information, and passenger flow management. These systems will be supported by upgraded data centers and secure network infrastructure. This investment will enable Baku Metro CJSC to make more efficient use of operational and organizational data, improve maintenance and decision-making processes, and enhance energy efficiency.

The project will also strengthen the institutional capacity and digital capabilities of "Baku Metro" CJSC through technical training and workforce development. It will promote greater representation of women in technical and digital roles through recruitment, training, certification, and career development initiatives.

The total cost of the project is approximately $515.07 million. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is expected to provide co-financing of $79.98 million, while the Government of Azerbaijan is expected to allocate $132.71 million.

The ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development in the Asia and Pacific region. Working with its member countries and partners, the ADB utilizes innovative financial instruments and leverages strategic partnerships to improve people's lives, build quality infrastructure, and protect the planet while addressing complex challenges. Established in 1966, the ADB is owned by 69 members, 50 of which are from the region," the statement emphasized.