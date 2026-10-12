Türkiye, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate joint energy and mining projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Türkiye and Uzbekistan have agreed to accelerate joint projects in electricity, natural gas, and mining to strengthen energy security and expand public-private partnerships, following a meeting in Riyadh on October 12.

This was stated by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on his X account following a meeting with Uzbek Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjaev, during which the sides discussed new avenues for bilateral cooperation and ways to maximize their potential across key energy sectors.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in electricity generation, natural gas development and mining, as well as speeding up the implementation of joint projects.

“As two brotherly countries, we reached an agreement on accelerating joint projects that will strengthen our energy supply security and further expand public-private sector collaborations,” Bayraktar said following the meeting.

The discussions reflect the two countries’ interest in translating their close bilateral relations into practical cooperation in strategic industries. Electricity and natural gas remain important areas for energy security, while cooperation in mining could create opportunities to develop mineral resources and strengthen industrial value chains.

Expanding public-private partnerships could also help mobilize private capital, facilitate technology transfers and encourage companies from both countries to participate in infrastructure and industrial projects. Greater coordination between government institutions and businesses could help identify commercially viable initiatives and support their implementation.

For Uzbekistan, closer energy cooperation with Türkiye could provide additional opportunities to attract investment, develop domestic energy infrastructure, and strengthen its industrial capacity. For Türkiye, expanded engagement could create opportunities for its energy and industrial companies to participate in projects in Uzbekistan and deepen their presence in Central Asia.