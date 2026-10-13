Azerbaijan Airlines marks growth and international recognition in the first nine months of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, recorded growth in its operations during the first nine months of 2026, alongside an expanded route network, new digital services and international recognition.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Between January and September, the airline operated 14,100 flights and carried nearly 3.3 million passengers, including more than 2.6 million on international routes. The average load factor stood at 79%, while on-time performance reached 81%. The number of passengers connecting through Baku increased by 29% compared with the same period last year, reaching 419,000.

The busiest day of the reporting period was 15 August, when the airline operated a record 72 flights. By the end of September, its scheduled network covered 55 destinations.

On the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route, Azerbaijan Airlines operated approximately 3,200 flights and carried nearly 650,000 passengers over the nine-month period. The route’s busiest day was 15 June, with 25 flights.

The airline expanded its network with the launch of direct services to Kars, Atyrau and Aktobe. Tickets also went on sale for the Baku–Brussels–Baku route.

Several digital services were introduced to make travel more convenient. Passengers can now make cashless payments on board using POS terminals. Online payment options were expanded to include HUMO and UZCARD cards through a partnership with Uzum Bank, as well as Alipay and WeChat Pay. An instalment payment option was also introduced for flight tickets.

Passengers can now book the Stopover service online and arrange car hire through the new Rental Car service. The airline also expanded online options for purchasing additional baggage and introduced online ticket refunds in cases such as flight cancellations.

The period also brought international recognition. Azerbaijan Airlines was named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia & CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026 and won the Best Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity in the CIS category at the PAX International Readership Awards 2026. Its efforts to build a positive workplace were recognised with Great Place to Work® certification. Together, these achievements reflect the airline’s continued focus on service quality, the passenger experience and workplace culture.

With flight safety remaining its foremost priority, Azerbaijan Airlines continues to expand its network, improve operational efficiency and develop its passenger services.