Iran exports 5.14M tons of petroleum products via Shahid Rajaee port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Iran exported 5.14 million tons of petroleum products through Shahid Rajaee Port in the south of the country during the period from March 21 through September 22, 2026.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the figure was announced by Hamidreza Mohammadi Takhti, head of the Ports and Maritime Administration of Hormozgan Province.

“During the six months, the aforementioned volume of petroleum products was exported aboard 325 vessels,” he said.

Takhti added that the exports were carried out despite US sanctions and economic restrictions imposed on Iran, demonstrating the continued flow of the country’s petroleum product exports.

He said that, despite international restrictions and difficult economic conditions, petroleum product exports reflected efforts to maintain operations in target markets and preserve export capacity.

Shahid Rajaee Port covers an area of 2,400 hectares and has the capacity to handle more than 100 million tons of cargo annually.

During the period from March 21 through December 21, 2025, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of oil and non-oil products through Shahid Rajaee Port. This included 29.2 million tons of non-oil products and 6.3 million tons of oil products.